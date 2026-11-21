Prime Minister of Kosovo Albin Kurti held a meeting with representatives of the non-governmental organization GERMIN, where they discussed the diaspora’s contribution and opportunities for greater engagement of compatriots in the country’s public and institutional processes.

Present at the meeting were GERMIN Board members Anila Hyka, Avni Mustafaj and Yll Zagragja, as well as co-executive directors Lirim Krasniqi and Sihana Bejtullahu.

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The conversation focused on ongoing efforts to strengthen cooperation with the diaspora, as well as concrete ways to involve it more broadly in the public, institutional and social life of the Republic of Kosovo.

Among the issues addressed was also the necessity of learning and preserving the Albanian language in the diaspora, as well as support for initiatives aimed at passing on the Albanian language, culture and identity to new generations.

According to the announcement, special attention was given to the OriginAL Program, the fifth edition of the Diaspora Flet conference, and the Diaspora House initiative.