Dugolli on Krasniqi’s visit in Pristina: It is not justice, but painful injustice

The First Deputy Minister of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, Enver Dugolli, has reacted after Jakup Krasniqi’s visit with his family in Pristina.

In a Facebook post, Dugolli expressed pain over the condition of the former Assembly speaker and described the situation in which he and other former KLA members find themselves as an injustice.

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Citing his own experience as a survivor of the Dubrava massacre, Dugolli stressed that it should be Serbian criminals facing justice, not former KLA leaders who have been deprived of their freedom.

He added that he is convinced Jakup Krasniqi will not break even in the face of this reality.

In his full post, Dugolli wrote that the images from “Baca Jakup’s” family visit in Pristina were painful and spoke for themselves, and reminded him of Krasniqi’s first imprisonment by the Serbian regime because of his ideal for freedom and the rights of Albanians.

He stressed that back then he was imprisoned by the enemy because he did not bow down, while today, after a difficult life devoted to Kosovo, he again faces prison and injustice in the name of justice.

Focusing on his personal experience, Dugolli wrote that as a survivor of the Dubrava massacre he should have seen Serbian criminals convicted before the court for the crimes committed, but instead he is seeing Jakup Krasniqi and fellow KLA fighters deprived of their freedom, convicted and scorned.

According to him, this reality is a painful inversion of truth and justice, while the tears in Krasniqi’s eyes are pain for him, for his family and for everyone.

Dugolli recalled that Krasniqi did not break in Serbia’s prisons, did not bow before the enemy and did not give in to suffering, and therefore expressed his conviction that he will not break today either.

In closing, he assessed that what is happening is not justice, but an injustice that hurts, contempt for sacrifice, and an open wound in the collective conscience.