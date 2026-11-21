Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has been taken to the intensive care unit of a hospital in Brasilia after being diagnosed with an acute intestinal blockage.

According to the medical team, the 71-year-old is clinically stable, fully conscious and does not need mechanical ventilation.

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Bolsonaro was admitted to DF Star hospital on Friday, immediately after showing symptoms of gastrointestinal problems. In the hospital’s official statement, it is announced that due to the blockage, doctors have placed a nasogastric tube to provide nutrition and fluids, since he cannot be fed orally at this stage.

The hospital stresses that his condition remains stable, but it has not yet been determined how long his stay in the health facility will last.

The former president, who led Brazil from 2019 to 2022, is currently under house arrest after being convicted of involvement in an attempted coup d’état, which aimed to prevent the transfer of power after the 2022 presidential elections.

His health problems have recurred frequently in recent years, mainly as a result of the knife wound he suffered during the 2018 election campaign, an event that required several surgical interventions in the abdominal area.