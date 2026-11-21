In the German city of Fulda, a meeting of the Alliance’s branches and sub-branches was held, attended by Avni Arifi as well as deputy leaders Time Kadrijaj and Smajl Latifi.

At this meeting, with the participation of representatives from several European Union countries, issues related to strengthening cooperation among diaspora branches, harmonizing activities, and improving communication with the Alliance’s central headquarters in Kosovo were addressed.

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Participants unanimously approved the establishment of a Coordinating Body for the Alliance’s branches abroad, which will have advisory and coordinating functions.

Sokol Mehmetaj was appointed head of the secretariat of this body, while the other members are: Ukë Blakaj and Selim Hoti from Germany, Isa Zeqiraj from Switzerland, Afrim Hasani from Austria, Astrit Kuçi from France, Muhamet Belaj from Belgium, and Altin Berisha from Italy.

This new body is expected to facilitate the coordination of branch activities, support preparations for electoral processes, and encourage greater participation of Alliance members living abroad.