The Democratic League of Kosovo MP, Hykmete Bajrami, has published on Facebook footage of the fire that has engulfed the regional waste landfill in Sferkë, Peja, which is burning for the second time.

In her post, Bajrami wrote that the landfill has been burning for several days and that thick smoke is suffocating residents of Sferkë, Llutogllavë, Trestenik, Ruhot, Nabërgjan and surrounding villages, spreading even farther. According to her, people are forced to keep their doors and windows closed and are extremely worried about their health and their children’s health.

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The MP stressed that this is a regional landfill and does not belong only to Peja, so the municipality of Peja cannot cope with this situation alone. She added that the residents of Peja are citizens of this state, who vote and pay taxes, and cannot be treated as second-class citizens whom the state neglects when they need it most.

“Where is the Government? Where is the Emergency Management Agency? Where is the Environmental Inspectorate? Why are not all state capacities being mobilized?”, Bajrami asked. She called on the Government to immediately deploy the Kosovo Security Force (KSF), the Emergency Management Agency and every other institution that can help extinguish the fire.

Bajrami also called for the closure of the landfill, stressing that the Environmental Inspectorate should immediately go to the site, assess the level of pollution and take urgent measures to stop its operation, because none of the legal conditions for environmental protection are met there.