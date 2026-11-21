Begaj’s message to young Albanians: Homeland and Albanian identity do not exist without the Albanian language

Young people from all Albanian regions gathered in the Parliament of Albania on the occasion of the “Foli Shqip” forum. The activity focused on national identity, love for the homeland, and cooperation among young Albanian generations.

During this meeting, students from North Macedonia also had a special meeting with the President of Albania, Bajram Begaj.

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In his speech on this occasion, Begaj stressed that without the Albanian language there is no Albanian identity, calling on Albanians to always remain united to protect national values.

“You must do small things with great love for what is greater than all of us, the homeland! Without language, without speaking Albanian, there is no homeland, there is no Albanian identity,” Begaj said.

The “Foli Shqip” forum is an initiative of the National Youth Council, supported by the National Youth Agency and the Ministry of Tourism, Culture and Sports. Kosovo’s Youth Assembly and three Albanian universities in North Macedonia also took part in the organization.