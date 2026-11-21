Jakup Krasniqi’s four-day visit with his family in the Velania neighborhood of Pristina was accompanied by heightened security measures.

Near his residence, a convoy of police cars and officers armed with long-barreled weapons were observed.

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However, the large number of law enforcement forces and the manner of his escort were criticized by Xhavit Jashari, chairman of the Association of Martyrs’ Families.

Jashari called the action an unnecessary spectacle and raised questions about the role of Kosovo’s institutions and its police.

“All this spectacle with all those forces is unacceptable for us and the question arises: Do we have a state? Where are our institutions? Where is our police? Having a figure like Jakup Krasniqi guarded and escorted with all these forces is far too much; it is insulting to the war categories and a serious emotional insult to Jakup Krasniqi’s family as well,” declared Xhavit Jashari.

Meanwhile, protocol expert Tomor Avdia assessed that the escort for this visit should have been carried out by the Kosovo Police.

According to him, the EULEX mission does not have executive powers.

“Protocols should be regulated according to the country and the place where they are carried out. In this case, the EULEX mission in our country has no executive rights, which it lost back in 2018. Therefore, it is only an advisory mission […] In this case, our state should take over all protocol acts,” Avdia assessed.

Lawyer Ardian Bajraktari also criticized the increased police presence during Krasniqi’s visits, calling it disproportionate and unnecessary.

Bajraktari also spoke about the EULEX police’s stopping of a meeting with Jakup Krasniqi’s brother, stressing that the measures taken were not in line with the level of risk.

“What has characterized this visit, as well as other previous visits, whether by Mr. Krasniqi or by others, has been the increased presence of police forces, which have been disproportionate and unnecessary, revealing a prejudiced mindset, because the risk in Krasniqi’s case was not such as to require such a large number of forces,” Bajraktari stressed.

Otherwise, Jakup Krasniqi has been sentenced to 25 years in prison by the Special Court in The Hague.