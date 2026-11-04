US elections bring historic victories for women, a gay man and an Indigenous woman; a Muslim candidate seeks a Senate seat

Democrats scored significant victories in the US midterm elections, with several results marking historic firsts. The vote was interpreted as a strong rebuke to President Donald Trump’s second term.

Keisha Lance Bottoms won the race for governor in Georgia. The Democrat and former Atlanta mayor defeated billionaire Rick Jackson to become the first Black woman elected governor of a US state. Her victory returned Georgia’s governorship to the Democrats after more than two decades of Republican control.

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Another historic result came in Texas, where Gina Hinojosa defeated Republican Greg Abbott. She is the first Latina elected governor of the state, returning control to the Democrats after 32 years of Republican rule.

In New Mexico, Democrat Deb Haaland became the first Indigenous woman to win the governorship. Haaland is a member of the Laguna Pueblo tribe and served as secretary of the interior in Joe Biden’s administration. In that role, she had also been the first Native American to hold such a Cabinet position.

Chris Pappas, a Democrat from New Hampshire, was elected to the US Senate, becoming the first openly gay man to win a seat in the chamber. He has been a member of the House of Representatives since 2019.

In Michigan, left-wing candidate Abdul El-Sayed was in a tight race for a Senate seat. He was seeking to become the first Muslim elected to the US Senate. Large rallies and a promise of free healthcare characterized his campaign.

Overall, the results marked an important moment for political representation in the US, reflecting the growing participation of women and diverse communities in the country’s decision-making institutions.