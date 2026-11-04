Ina Zhupa accuses police of violence against protesters: Minors have been threatened at police stations, but protests will continue

Democratic Party MP Ina Zhupa said the European Union’s progress report addresses many of the problems the Albanian opposition has previously raised. According to her, the issues mentioned in the European Commission’s report also align with the protesters’ demands, so the protests should continue.

Zhupa accused the State Police of using violence against protesters instead of acting as a police force in the service of the state. She said minors taken to police stations after the protests had been subjected to violence and threats, and had faced considerable pressure not to take part again. The MP said she had submitted a request to Parliament to protect the minors.

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According to Zhupa, 1046 people were taken to police stations, a number she described as extremely high and indicative of public discontent. She said Rama’s pressure would have no effect and that the protests would continue until the prime minister leaves office.