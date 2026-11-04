Kurti and Major General Osborn discuss the modernization and transformation of the KSF

Kurti and Major General Osborn discuss the modernization and transformation of the KSF

Kosovo Prime Minister Albin Kurti met with Major General Stephen E. Osborn, Adjutant General of the Iowa National Guard. Their discussion focused on military cooperation between Kosovo and Iowa and the development of the Kosovo Security Force’s (KSF) capabilities.

KSF Commander Lieutenant General Bashkim Jashari also attended the meeting. Kurti expressed gratitude for Major General Osborn’s continued support for the KSF’s transformation, modernization and capacity-building.

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In a Facebook post, the prime minister praised the partnership with the Iowa National Guard and its assistance with professional training, education, military leadership, and operational and logistical planning.

Kurti described the relationship as a dual partnership for the Republic of Kosovo, with Iowa and the United States of America. He emphasized that the Iowa National Guard’s support for the KSF is valuable and useful, particularly in training, education, military leadership, and operational and logistical planning.

The prime minister said that during the meeting, held in the afternoon at the Prime Minister’s Office with Lieutenant General Bashkim Jashari, he thanked Osborn for the excellent cooperation and unwavering support for the KSF’s transformation, modernization and capacity-building.

The parties also discussed the first steps, of particular importance, toward developing the defense industry, as well as the security situation in Kosovo and the region. According to Kurti, they agreed on the Republic of Kosovo’s key role in maintaining stability in the Western Balkans.


Shtuar 4.11.2026 18:30

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