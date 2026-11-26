US approves sale of spare parts worth over $600 million for Ukraine’s F-16s, funded by four European countries

The U.S. State Department announced on Wednesday that the United States has approved the sale of spare parts and equipment needed for the maintenance of F-16 fighter jets used by the Ukrainian Air Force.

It concerns a deal worth more than $600 million, which will be financed entirely by Belgium, Denmark, the Netherlands and Norway. U.S. authorities clarified that no funds from the U.S. budget will be used in this transaction.

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The Ukrainian government had submitted a request to purchase a package of equipment and spare parts that will serve for the maintenance and readiness of the F-16s. These aircraft have become an important element of the country’s air defense against Russian attacks.

The need for this equipment comes at a time when difficulties have been reported in maintaining the American-made aircraft. In early October, The Wall Street Journal wrote that most of Ukraine’s F-16s were out of service, awaiting inspections and repairs by technicians.

Kyiv dismissed this report, declaring that the aircraft continued to be used intensively in military operations. However, a spokesperson for Ukrainian authorities acknowledged that their maintenance poses a considerable challenge.

According to him, these are older aircraft models and some spare parts are no longer produced, which makes securing them increasingly difficult.

Ukraine has received a limited number of F-16 aircraft from Western allies starting in 2024 and, according to official announcements, has lost at least four of them during the war. Difficulties have also been reported in the training process for pilots who will use these aircraft.

Although the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump has significantly reduced direct military aid to Ukraine, in May 2025 it had approved a similar sale of equipment for the maintenance of Ukraine’s F-16 fleet.

The new deal aims to help Kyiv keep its fighter jets operational, at a time when air defense remains one of Ukraine’s main challenges in the war with Russia.