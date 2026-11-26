Kosovo’s Prime Minister, Albin Kurti, through an opinion piece published on November 20 in the Ukrainian newspaper “Kyiv Post”, openly asked President Volodymyr Zelensky for Ukraine to recognize Kosovo’s independence. This request comes after Zelensky had stated in Belgrade in August this year that Ukraine’s position remains unchanged and that it does not recognize Kosovo’s independence.

In this context, the issue of Kosovo’s recognition is returning to the political debate in Kyiv. Two members of the Ukrainian parliament have expressed their positions in favor of recognizing the state of Kosovo to “Bota Sot”, calling for a new approach from the Ukrainian leadership toward this issue.

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Oleksandr Merezhko, chairman of the Foreign Policy Committee, believes there is no serious moral or legal argument against recognizing Kosovo, while expressing conviction that this step is only a matter of time. Deputy Oleksii Goncharenko, who has also submitted a draft resolution on recognizing Kosovo in the Ukrainian parliament, has publicly criticized the stance of President Volodymyr Zelensky on this issue.

Both deputies have praised Kosovo’s support for Ukraine and stressed the importance of strengthening relations between the two countries. Merezhko has questioned the influence of Serbia’s position on Ukrainian foreign policy, also mentioning Belgrade’s relations with Russia, while Goncharenko has called for more political will from his country’s leadership to recognize Kosovo.

Their common message to Kyiv is that the support Kosovo has given Ukraine should be reflected in diplomatic relations between the two countries.

Ukrainian MP Oleksandr Merezhko, chairman of the Foreign Policy Committee of the Parliament of Ukraine, in a statement to “Bota Sot”, expressed his personal stance regarding Ukraine’s recognition of Kosovo’s independence.

Merezhko stressed that the decision on recognition belongs to the Ukrainian president, as his constitutional competence, but underlined that from a moral and legal perspective, he sees no serious reason why Ukraine should not recognize Kosovo.

He highly praised the solidarity of the people of Kosovo with Ukraine, stressing that in international relations moral principles should take priority, and not only pragmatic calculations.

“I can only express my very personal and subjective point of view, not so much as a politician, but as a human being and as an international jurist,” Merezhko told “Bota Sot”.

Speaking about the possibility of recognizing Kosovo, the deputy made it clear that the final decision is in the hands of the Ukrainian president, whom he trusts to assess the situation.

“The decision belongs to our president. This is his constitutional prerogative to decide on the recognition issue. He sees the whole picture, unlike me, and I trust his judgment,” he said.

However, Merezhko stressed that Kosovo’s support during the war has special value for him, emphasizing that solidarity should be answered with solidarity.

“I extremely highly value the support of the people of Kosovo during the war. My personal philosophy in foreign policy is that you should be friends with those who want to be your friends, especially when you are going through difficult times,” Merezhko said.

He added that Ukraine should respond to the concrete steps of solidarity and support from the people of Kosovo, also highlighting Serbia’s stance toward Russia.

“I believe we should respond to the concrete steps of solidarity and support from the people of Kosovo. I do not believe the Serbs will stop being friends of Russia. I do not believe they will impose sanctions on Russia,” the Ukrainian deputy stressed.

According to him, moral principles should take priority in international relations, not only political interests and pragmatic calculations.

“I prefer to be guided by moral categories in international relations, instead of pragmatic calculations. As an international jurist, I currently see no serious argument against Ukraine recognizing Kosovo,” he said.

Merezhko expressed conviction that Ukraine’s recognition of Kosovo will happen, hoping that this decision will not be delayed for long.

“I believe the recognition of Kosovo is only a matter of time, and I hope not a long one,” he said.

The Ukrainian deputy also raised the issue of the influence of Serbia’s stance on Ukraine’s decision to recognize Kosovo. According to him, Belgrade should not have a determining influence on Kyiv’s foreign policy.

In this context, he criticized the influence that, according to him, Serbia’s position may have on this issue, also mentioning the political past of Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić.

“I do not understand why Milošević’s propaganda minister should dictate to Ukraine whom it should recognize and whom it should not. It is interesting that he does not dare dictate this to the United States, Germany, European countries, or even other Balkan countries. So why should Ukraine be treated differently? I do not understand this,” the Ukrainian deputy said.

He acknowledged that there may be pragmatic reasons for non-recognition, but stressed that he himself sees no moral or legal reasons that would justify such a stance.

“There may be some ‘pragmatic’ reason for non-recognition, I do not know. But I do not see moral and legal reasons. This is my personal point of view,” Merezhko told “Bota Sot”.

The Ukrainian deputy also spoke about the argument of territorial integrity and the influence that Russia’s stance may have on the Kosovo recognition issue.

According to him, Ukraine should not worry at all about Moscow’s reaction to a possible decision to recognize Kosovo.

“We should not care at all what Russia thinks if we recognize or do not recognize Kosovo. Even if such an argument once existed, linked to the issue of territorial integrity, after Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, it has completely lost its basis,” Merezhko said.

In support of his position, he also cited the advisory opinion of the International Court of Justice on Kosovo’s declaration of independence, which he considers an important legal argument.

“There is also another strong legal argument – the advisory opinion of the International Court of Justice on Kosovo’s Declaration of Independence. In a word, in light of this opinion, if Ukraine recognizes Kosovo, this would not constitute a violation of international law,” he stressed.

Merezhko also raised another issue that, according to him, remains difficult to understand: the lack of a Ukrainian liaison office in Kosovo.

“I find it difficult to understand why Ukraine does not even have a liaison office in Kosovo. I may be wrong, but it seems to me that even Russia has one. I have no answer to this question,” the deputy said.

At the end of his statement to “Bota Sot”, Merezhko admitted that he himself has more questions than answers on this issue, but stressed that one thing he knows for sure: the people of Kosovo are on Ukraine’s side.

“As you can see, I myself also have more questions than answers. But what I know for sure is that the people of Kosovo are on Ukraine’s side,” Oleksandr Merezhko concluded.

Ukrainian deputy Oleksii Goncharenko, one of the supporters of recognizing Kosovo’s independence in Ukraine, in a statement to “Bota Sot”, reiterated his position that Kyiv should recognize the state of Kosovo.

Goncharenko, who has long been engaged on this issue and has also submitted a draft resolution in the Ukrainian parliament, has publicly criticized President Volodymyr Zelensky’s stance on not recognizing Kosovo.

He stressed that, although there are different positions on this issue in Ukraine, he himself remains convinced that recognition is necessary and that Kosovo is one of Ukraine’s closest and most supportive partners in the Balkans.

“This is a complex problem and there really are different opinions in Ukraine regarding the recognition of Kosovo’s independence. There are politicians who consistently support this step, and I am one of them. I have long defended the position that Ukraine should recognize Kosovo’s independence and I have even submitted a corresponding draft resolution in the Ukrainian parliament,” Goncharenko told “Bota Sot”.

Speaking about the reasons that may prevent Ukraine from recognizing Kosovo, the deputy mentioned concerns that Russia could use such a decision in its propaganda and in attempts to justify the illegal annexation of Ukrainian territories.

However, according to Goncharenko, these are completely different situations and should not be treated as equal.

“There may be some concerns about how Russia could use such a decision in its propaganda and in attempts to justify the illegal annexation of Ukrainian territories. But, in my opinion, these are fundamentally different situations and should not be equated,” he stressed.

Goncharenko added that he cannot speak on behalf of the Ukrainian president or government to explain the reasons behind their decisions.

“It is difficult for me to speak on behalf of the Ukrainian president or the government and to explain the reasoning behind their decisions,” the deputy said.

He said he has not agreed with the stance of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on not recognizing Kosovo, and that he has repeatedly expressed this disagreement publicly.

“I have repeatedly and publicly criticized President Zelensky’s position on not recognizing Kosovo. But this is exactly democracy: we can have different opinions, express them openly and debate our country’s foreign policy,” Goncharenko told “Bota Sot”.

He stressed that democracy allows politicians to express their positions even when they differ from the position of the state leadership.

The Ukrainian deputy highly praised the support Kosovo has given Ukraine, describing Kosovo as one of the closest and most supportive partners in the Balkan region.

“Kosovo is one of Ukraine’s closest and most supportive partners in the Balkans. We know and extremely highly value Kosovo’s continued support for Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity,” he said.

Goncharenko stressed that, in his view, Ukraine should strengthen relations with its allies, instead of losing them because of diplomatic decisions.

“In my opinion, Ukraine should strengthen relations with its allies, instead of losing them as a result of diplomatic decisions,” the Ukrainian deputy said.

Asked about the support that exists in the Ukrainian parliament for recognizing Kosovo, Goncharenko said that this support is present, but acknowledged that at the moment he cannot assess whether there are enough votes to pass the relevant resolution.

“Support in the Ukrainian parliament exists, although at this moment it is difficult for me to assess whether there are enough votes to pass the relevant resolution,” he said.

According to Goncharenko, it is important to continue the political and diplomatic dialogue between the two countries, strengthen inter-parliamentary ties and develop bilateral cooperation.

“I believe it is important to continue the political and diplomatic dialogue, strengthen inter-parliamentary ties and develop cooperation between our countries. At the same time, recognition does not depend only on Kosovo’s diplomatic efforts, but also on the political will of Ukraine’s leadership,” the deputy stressed.

At the end of his statement to “Bota Sot”, Goncharenko reiterated that his position on recognizing Kosovo has not changed and that he will continue to work on this issue in the Ukrainian parliament and at the international level.

“My personal position remains unchanged: Ukraine should recognize Kosovo’s independence. I will continue to work on this issue and to advocate for recognition, both in the Ukrainian parliament and at the international level,” Oleksii Goncharenko concluded.