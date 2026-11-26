The EU millions that Kosovo risks, where can the funds be redirected?

The European Union has signaled that funds left unused by Kosovo, Serbia and Bosnia and Herzegovina could be transferred to other countries within the Growth Plan for the Western Balkans.

At the close of the EU–Western Balkans summit held on Wednesday in Brussels, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced that the money will be directed where reforms have progressed faster.

Të lidhura None found

“As far as the Growth Plan is concerned, we have a strong interest in using the available funds. We must seize this opportunity, because the money is ready and must be invested to achieve results,” von der Leyen said during a press conference.

According to unofficial sources of Radio Free Europe within the EU, Albania, Montenegro and North Macedonia are the countries expected to receive these additional funds.

Kosovo, Serbia and Bosnia and Herzegovina have definitively lost a portion of the funds, as they did not implement reforms within the required deadlines.

However, neither the concrete amounts lost by each of these states nor the value of the additional funds that will go to other countries have yet been published.

The Growth Plan for the Western Balkans has a total value of 6 billion euros, of which 2 billion are grants and 4 billion are loans on favorable terms.

The funds are disbursed twice a year, depending on the fulfillment of reforms agreed with the European Union.

During the summit in Brussels, European institutions reaffirmed their commitment to the integration of the Western Balkan countries, linking their advancement to the implementation of reforms.