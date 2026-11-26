Lawyer Berisha provides details on the murder of Arlinda Zekaj and the former mother-in-law’s conduct

During an interview on the “Adresa” show on Kanal10, lawyer Besnik Berisha revealed details about the murder of Arlinda Zekaj, describing the moment of the execution and the people who, according to him, were at the scene.

He stated that Arlinda Zekaj was executed in the presence of her mother-in-law, her brother-in-law’s two sons, and her own son.

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According to him, the serious event unfolded before the eyes of family members, while the lawyer questioned the inaction of those present.

Regarding the victim’s mother-in-law, arrested two days earlier, Berisha said that she did not try to help Arlinda at the moment of the execution.

He added that some may have felt sorry at the sight of an elderly woman at the station with her hands tied, but according to him this woman, with maximum cold-bloodedness, denied having committed the murder. According to the lawyer, she did not try to approach the mother of her grandchild and left her lying behind the door, where she was executed in a barbaric manner.

Berisha added that, in his assessment, the mother-in-law did not make even the slightest effort to help, not even at the moment when the event was taking place.

The lawyer stressed that her arrest is not only related to the tragic day and moment, but also to actions that are suspected to have preceded the crime.

He declared that Arlinda Zekaj was executed only 20 seconds after she had parted from the police.

According to him, not even a minute had passed and she had just entered the door of the house when she was killed in the most treacherous and most terrible way, with an axe, before the eyes of her mother, who was a witness to this tragic event.

Berisha said that the murder is suspected to have been ordered by the victim’s ex-husband, who at that time was in prison.