Testimony of suspected accomplice in killing of “Papagalli”: I was afraid to say no to him

The Greek portal “Zougla” has published the testimony of a 48-year-old Greek citizen who was arrested on suspicion of involvement in the murder of Niko Gavanozi, known by the nickname “Papagalli”.

Before investigators, he stated that he had no knowledge of the murder plan and that he became involved in the incident because of a debt and the fear he felt toward one of the suspected perpetrators.

Të lidhura None found

During his testimony, the 48-year-old said that the person who drew him into this affair had previously done him a favor, intervening with some phone calls to enable him to collect a sum of money on behalf of a client of his in the maritime transport field.

According to him, for this intervention it had been agreed that he would pay 2,500 euros, but the payment was not made and so he felt indebted to this person.

“The favor he asked of me was to fix a motorcycle. I did not know that I would have to pick someone up and take them somewhere. We had only talked about the motorcycle,” he stated.

According to his account, on the night of the murder, the main suspect called him and asked him to leave the motorcycle at a certain location, as had been agreed earlier. However, he insisted that the 48-year-old show up there himself.

The arrested man recounted: “As soon as I arrived, they told me to take them to Kareas and I did. When he asked me to fix the motorcycle, I thought I was paying off the obligation I had toward him.”

He stated that he did not understand he was getting involved in a murder and that at first he thought the motorcycle had been stolen and that the person who had contacted him wanted to get it away from the scene.

“I understood he wanted to get rid of it, because it had been stolen. I believed that too; he didn’t have only the murder on his mind,” he said.

He insisted that his relationship with the suspect was purely professional and that until then he had never been asked to do anything illegal.

According to the testimony, from time to time he would ask him to buy equipment and items at favorable prices.

Before investigators he stated: “He was not the kind of person to go against. I was afraid to say no to him. I was afraid he might get angry, shout at me, or hit me. Maybe he would not have done anything to me at all.”

As for the person suspected of drawing him into the incident, the 48-year-old said he knew that he collected money and made sure debts were paid, sometimes even through violence.

At the end of the testimony published by the Greek media, he said: “I knew he was collecting money, making sure debts were paid. Maybe through beatings. I never imagined he would be involved in murder.”