During an appearance on 4TV, LSDM chairman Venko Filipçe announced that Fatmir Bytyqi will take on the role of deputy party chairman. He also discussed the representation of different ethnic communities and the vision of “One society for all.” Filipçe emphasized that the party will have an Albanian deputy chairman, namely Bytyqi, and added that LSDM also has an Albanian member on the Executive Board as well as an MP from the Vlach community.

He reaffirmed LSDM’s commitment to the concept “One society for all,” underlining that ethnic affiliation should not be used as a criterion to measure a person’s value or abilities. According to Filipçe, it doesn’t matter whether someone is Macedonian, Albanian or Turkish; what matters is his character, values, educational level and contribution to society.

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Speaking about interethnic relations, the LSDM leader said that Macedonians and Albanians are not enemy peoples. He stated that since we are not enemy nations, politics must intervene to bring calm among people.

According to Filipçe, coexistence between Macedonians and Albanians in the country can serve as a model on a global scale. He added that policies must create conditions for citizens to advance on the basis of education, knowledge and professional skills.

As an example, he mentioned Switzerland, where to secure a well-paid job what matters are qualifications and knowledge of languages, and not national affiliation. “This is what I and LSDM are fighting for,” Filipçe said.

Asked about the return of discussions on the balancer, the Badinter majority and the use of the Albanian language, he said these issues had previously been considered closed. He raised doubts that these topics are being brought back into political debate to divert attention from other problems. “Is it logical to think that this is being done deliberately, since there are no answers to the other questions?” Filipçe asked.