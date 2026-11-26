Kosovo Police launches campaign against domestic violence: It is not a private matter, report it

The Kosovo Police has begun an awareness campaign against gender-based violence, urging citizens not to remain silent in the face of this phenomenon.

This initiative takes place within the framework of the international campaign “16 Days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence” and will continue until December 10, when International Human Rights Day is marked.

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For this edition, the Police has embraced the motto “Domestic violence is not a private matter,” underscoring that such an act seriously violates fundamental human rights and is punishable under current legislation.

During the 16-day period, police officers in all regional directorates will organize preventive and awareness-raising activities, which include distributing informational leaflets, meetings with residents of various areas, and cooperation with state institutions and civil society organizations.

The Police has reiterated its commitment to preventing, investigating, and prioritizing every case of violence, guaranteeing victims protection, safety, and dignified treatment.

The official announcement highlights the call: “Domestic violence is not a private matter – do not stay silent, report it!”

Any citizen can report a case or even a suspicion of violence by calling the emergency number 192, through the anonymous and confidential line 0800 19999, or by using the digital application “Report to the Police.”