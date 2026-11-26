The Assembly of Kosovo will hold two plenary sessions on Tuesday, 26 November. The first, starting at 10:00, is a continuation of proceedings interrupted from previous sessions, while the regular session is scheduled for 13:00.

In the first session, MPs will address the items left unaddressed during the sessions of 12, 13 and 19 November.

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Among the most important agenda items is the vote on the proposed resolution that emerged after the interpellation with Health Minister Arben Vitia regarding the case of the breast cancer patient who waited four months without therapy, as well as the shortage of oncology drugs.

Also on the agenda is the proposed resolution on the situation in electricity planning, pricing and supply in Kosovo, which MPs are expected to vote on.

The session will include consideration of the processing of citizens’ legislative initiatives for the drafting of bills by the Assembly, as well as the appointment of members of the National Science Council.

Another item is the election of four members of the Board of Radio Television of Kosovo (RTK), of whom two are from the Albanian community, one from the Serb community and one from non-majority communities.

MPs will also consider the recommendation of the Committee on Public Administration for the dismissal of four members of the Independent Oversight Council for the Civil Service of Kosovo.

Also included on the agenda is the proposal by the LDK parliamentary group to replace a member of this group on the Parliamentary Investigative Committee, which is investigating institutional actions and inactions in the case of the murder of Arlinda Zekaj and the handling of violence against children and women in the family.

Meanwhile, the regular session at 13:00 will begin with the approval of the minutes from the previous session, statements outside the agenda and the submission of parliamentary questions.