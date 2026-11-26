Today plenary session/ Parliament votes on 2027 budget and fiscal package, agenda also includes changes to gatherings law

This Thursday, the Parliament of Albania will hold a plenary session, where the approval of the 2027 draft budget, together with the fiscal package, will be at the center of discussions and voting.

The agenda also includes two normative acts related to the organization of gatherings and compensation for damages caused during protests.

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The plenary session is expected to begin at 10:00, with 11 items set on the agenda. After the discussions held in Parliament on the 2027 draft budget, lawmakers are expected to vote on the state’s most important financial document for the coming year, as well as a series of legal changes affecting the tax system.

In today’s session, two government normative acts dated October 28 will also be reviewed, concerning changes to the law on gatherings and compensation for entities affected by violent acts during protests.

The changes include laws on income tax, Value Added Tax (VAT), tax procedures, national taxes, and excise duties.

During the session, Parliament will also review normative act no. 5, which provides for additions and amendments to the law “On gatherings,” as well as normative act no. 6, which relates to compensation for civil damages caused to entities affected by violent acts during gatherings and the regulation of their consequences.

The review of these two acts comes just two days before the protest announced for November 28. Meanwhile, daily protests against the Rama government in the capital have reached their 179th day.

Full agenda of the plenary session:

1. Approval of the minutes of the plenary session dated 18.11.2026.

2. Announcements.

3. Draft law “On some additions and amendments to law no. 29/2023, ‘On income tax,’ as amended.”

4. Draft law “On some amendments and additions to law no. 92/2014, ‘On value added tax in the Republic of Albania,’ as amended.”

5. Draft law “On some additions and amendments to law no. 9920, dated 19.5.2008, ‘On tax procedures in the Republic of Albania,’ as amended.”

6. Draft law “On some amendments to law no. 9975, dated 28.7.2008, ‘On national taxes,’ as amended.”

7. Draft law “On some amendments and additions to law no. 61/2012, ‘On excise duties in the Republic of Albania,’ as amended.”

8. Draft law “On the 2027 budget.”

9. Draft law “On the acceptance of the amendments adapted on May 30, 2025 to the Paris Memorandum of Understanding on Port State Control, done in Paris on 26.1.1982, acceded to by law no. 9852, dated 26.12.2007”

10. Normative act no. 5, dated 28.10.2026, “On some additions and amendments to law no. 8773, dated 23.4.2001, ‘On gatherings’.”

11. Normative act no. 6, dated 28.10.2026, “On compensation for civil damage caused to entities affected by violent acts during gatherings and the regulation of consequences.”