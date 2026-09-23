Under investigation for divulging state secrets: behind the scenes of the return of former SHISH chief Vlora Hyseni from Azerbaijan to Albania!

Other details have emerged about Vlora Hyseni, who was dismissed a day earlier from her position as head of the State Intelligence Service (SHISH), after being placed under investigation on suspicion of committing two criminal offenses: disclosing investigative secrets and aiding a criminal offender.

Të lidhura None found

The Special Court for Corruption and Organized Crime (GJKKO), at the request of SPAK, imposed two security measures on her: “house arrest” and “suspension from exercising public functions.” She is suspected of having assisted Ergys Agasi with state information while he was a fugitive.

Vlora Hyseni was in Baku, Azerbaijan, a day earlier, attending a meeting with the heads of services from 82 countries. But quite suddenly, she appeared in Kosovo.

A few hours before President Bajram Begaj decreed her dismissal from the post of SHISH director, Hyseni presented herself to the Kosovo Police.

The vehicle in which she was traveling arrived at the Morina border crossing point, where she was stopped by the Albanian police. The former SHISH chief was escorted to the premises of the State Police. There she gave initial explanations, and then the security measure was communicated to her and she was isolated in her apartment near the “Air Albania” stadium.

According to SPAK, Vlora Hyseni is under investigation and suspected of committing two criminal offenses: aiding a criminal offender and disclosing secret acts, related to the AKSHI affair, where Ergys Agasi is suspected of having created a criminal group operating within this institution.

According to prosecutors, communications between her and Agasi were uncovered even while he was on the run.

Agasi is being investigated for manipulating the institution’s tenders as part of the criminal group, in cooperation with former AKSHI director Mirlinda Karcanaj and former deputy director Hava Delibashi.

As part of the same operation, SPAK arrested yesterday Embro Sulejmani, an employee of the “Kodra e Kuajve” agritourism, who was helping Agasi while on the run, as well as Fatjon Kalluçi, Head of Sector at the Institute of Scientific Police, suspected of disclosing secret documents. SPAK also ordered searches of the residence and personal belongings of former State Police chief Ilir Proda.