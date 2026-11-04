U.S. midterm elections: Democrats lead in early congressional results

Vote counting continues in the United States following the November 3 midterm elections. The results will determine which party controls Congress during the final two years of President Donald Trump’s term.

Initial results show that Democrats have secured 36 seats in the Senate, while Republicans have won 31. According to figures published by CNN, these totals also include senators whose seats were not contested this year.

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In the House of Representatives, Democrats have so far won 12 seats, while Republicans have secured 4, based on the first results reported by CNN.

Votes are still being counted in other U.S. states, and results are being released gradually as polling closes in each location.

In these elections, Americans are voting for all 435 seats in the House of Representatives and 35 of the Senate’s 100 seats.

At least 218 seats are needed for a majority in the House of Representatives. In the Senate, control also depends on which party holds the vice presidency, because the vice president casts the deciding vote in the event of a tie.