Two vehicles collide on old Fier-Vlorë road, pedestrian injured

Two vehicles collide on old Fier-Vlorë road, pedestrian injured

Two vehicles collided a few minutes ago on the old Fier-Vlorë road. A pedestrian was also injured in the accident.

Preliminary information indicates that, after the collision, one of the drivers lost control of their vehicle and struck the pedestrian, who was near the road.

Të lidhura

None found

The injured pedestrian was rushed to Fier Regional Hospital, where they are receiving the necessary medical care. No details about their condition have been released so far.

Traffic Police officers arrived at the scene immediately and began procedures to clarify the circumstances. Investigators are determining the cause of the collision and how the accident occurred.


Shtuar 4.11.2026 19:15

Tags: , , , , ,
Currency exchange, November 5: How much are the dollar and euro bought and sold for, and what is happening with other currencies?

Currency exchange, November 5: How much are the dollar and euro bought and sold for, and what is happening with other currencies?
Second victim found under rubble after powerful explosion brought down apartment building in Elbasan

Second victim found under rubble after powerful explosion brought down apartment building in Elbasan
2027 budget: Social protection’s share of spending falls as defence’s rises

2027 budget: Social protection’s share of spending falls as defence’s rises
Vance begins positioning himself for the post-Trump era: War with Iran cost us in the elections, focus turns to 2028

Vance begins positioning himself for the post-Trump era: War with Iran cost us in the elections, focus turns to 2028
Weather forecast for November 5, 2026: here are the temperatures

Weather forecast for November 5, 2026: here are the temperatures
Horoscope: What do the stars predict for you? From surprises in love to financial challenges

Horoscope: What do the stars predict for you? From surprises in love to financial challenges
Arben Gashi officially announces his candidacy for LDK leader

Arben Gashi officially announces his candidacy for LDK leader
Assembly to hold plenary session: three draft laws and audit report on the agenda

Assembly to hold plenary session: three draft laws and audit report on the agenda