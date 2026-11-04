Two vehicles collide on old Fier-Vlorë road, pedestrian injured

Two vehicles collided a few minutes ago on the old Fier-Vlorë road. A pedestrian was also injured in the accident.

Preliminary information indicates that, after the collision, one of the drivers lost control of their vehicle and struck the pedestrian, who was near the road.

Të lidhura None found

The injured pedestrian was rushed to Fier Regional Hospital, where they are receiving the necessary medical care. No details about their condition have been released so far.

Traffic Police officers arrived at the scene immediately and began procedures to clarify the circumstances. Investigators are determining the cause of the collision and how the accident occurred.