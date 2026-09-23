46-year-old man arrested in Skopje, drugs and counterfeit banknotes found

The Ministry of Internal Affairs announced that officers from the Illegal Trafficking Unit at the Skopje Regional Police Department arrested last night citizen E.K., 46, a resident of the capital.

Të lidhura None found

The police operation took place around 11:10 p.m., and during a search of his apartment, authorized by a court order, marijuana-type narcotics, an electronic scale, and 20 counterfeit 100 denar banknotes were discovered and confiscated.

The suspect is in police custody and once the full investigation is completed, appropriate criminal charges will be filed against him.