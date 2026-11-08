Two people arrested in Veles, marijuana, tablets and a digital scale seized

Police in Veles detained D.T. (36) and J.A. (26) after discovering marijuana, tablets and a digital scale during searches.

The case was registered on November 6, 2026, at around 10:30 p.m. in Veles. According to the police statement, both detainees are residents of the city and were stopped by officers from the Veles Department of Internal Affairs.

Të lidhura None found

During a search of their persons, the authorities found and seized the narcotics, tablets and digital scale, which one of the individuals had left there earlier.

One day later, on November 7, police searched D.T.’s home based on a warrant issued by the Basic Court in Veles. Money was also seized during the search.

D.T. and J.A. were held at a police station, while a public prosecutor was informed about the incident.

Police said that, once the case documentation is completed, the relevant criminal complaint will be filed against them.