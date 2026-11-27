An internal inspection by Skopje’s Public Transport Company has uncovered a suspected case of diesel theft at the company’s base in Gjorče Petrov. According to the allegations, two employees took fuel from the pump used to supply the buses. Police were immediately notified of the incident, which was discovered on the evening of November 26.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs announced that on November 26, 2026, at 10:20 p.m., a diesel theft at the premises of the Public Transport Company, at the Gjorče Petrov base, was reported to the Skopje Internal Affairs Sector. After the full documentation is completed, the authorities have announced that an appropriate criminal complaint will be filed.

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Two employees of the company have been identified as suspects in the case. Police are expected to continue the proceedings after collecting all the information related to the incident.

Skopje Mayor Orce Gjorgjievski said that the employees had been identified by the internal inspection service and that they would be dismissed. He also said he expected the Public Prosecutor’s Office to initiate proceedings and the responsible individuals to face the law.

“Every liter of diesel in the garages of the Public Transport Company was paid for with your money, so that the buses could take you to work, school and home. My duty is to protect every denar belonging to the citizens. Anyone who attempts to appropriate your money will be punished, without exception,” declared Orce Gjorgjievski, mayor of Skopje.

The case will be forwarded to the Public Prosecutor’s Office once the full documentation has been completed. Gjorgjievski stressed that the misuse of public funds would not be tolerated.