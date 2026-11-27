Pacolli accuses officials of abuses at Vlora Airport: “The patriot” benefited from more than €40 million without investing a single cent

Businessman and former president of Kosovo Behgjet Pacolli has responded in a lengthy Facebook post, making serious allegations against Valon Ademi over the administration and financial management of Vlora Airport.

According to Pacolli, the company VIA misappropriated more than €40 million from Mabco’s funds. He also claims that inflated invoices were issued and that enforcement claims worth €16.5 million were filed against the company.

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Pacolli accuses Ademi of using the money to cover the work carried out by the company 2A, while he himself did not invest any personal capital in the project.

Another claim raised in the statement concerns the cost of building the airport runway. Pacolli says the figure rose from approximately €34 million, as specified in the tender documents, to €79.7 million.

He has also expressed doubts about the process of appointing the administrators and about court decisions that, according to him, stripped Mabco of control over the company.

Following the restoration of VIA’s administration, the documents discovered led Pacolli to call for a full audit. He warns that those responsible must account for the alleged damages.

Pacolli concluded by calling for the issue of compensation to be clarified as well, asking who will bear responsibility for the damage caused.