November 27 marks the deadline for the defense teams of Hashim Thaçi, Kadri Veseli, Jakup Krasniqi and Rexhep Selimi to notify the Appeals Court of their intention to challenge the first-instance verdict handed down on September 16 by the Kosovo Specialist Chambers in The Hague.

The lawyers representing the four former KLA leaders have stated that they will appeal the decision, which they consider unjust.

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The Specialist Prosecutor’s Office has also left open the possibility of an appeal, although it has not yet been clarified whether it will challenge the verdict.

Belgian jurist Skënder Musliu explained to “Bota sot” the significance of this stage, the procedures that will follow and the decisions the Appeals Court may take.

According to him, the notice of appeal does not constitute the full appeal. It serves as a warning informing the judges which parts and issues of the verdict the parties intend to challenge. After the appeals are filed, the Appeals Panel will examine the arguments of the defense and the Prosecution, and may ultimately make three different decisions.

Musliu first discussed the conclusion of the first-instance trial and the reasons that led the parties to announce their intention to appeal.

“On September 16, 2026, the Trial Panel concluded the first-instance proceedings and handed down a guilty verdict. The four accused were sentenced to a total of 81 years in prison.

Dissatisfied with the decision, their defense lawyers announced that they would appeal. The Specialist Prosecutor’s Office did the same, challenging the sentences, particularly because the accused were acquitted of the charges of crimes against humanity and because the court considered only four of the ten counts of the indictment.

When the verdict was announced on September 16, the Trial Panel read only the operative part. The full reasoning was not made public at that time and is expected to be published later, due to the extensive volume of the material,” he told “Bota sot”.

Before filing their full appeals, the parties must submit notices of appeal. After that, they will have an additional 60 days to prepare and file their appeals.

“The Rules of Procedure and Evidence stipulate that the parties must submit notices of appeal within 30 days of the announcement of the verdict. This is the step that must be completed before the full appeal is filed.

Because of the limited time and the large volume of case materials, the Appeals Panel, following a request from the defendants’ lawyers, decided that November 27, 2026, would be the final deadline for submitting the notices. The parties will then have another 60 days to file their appeals with the Appeals Court.

The notice at this stage should not be confused with the full appeal. Through it, the parties declare that they will challenge the verdict and list the issues, main points and claims they will address before the Appeals Court.

Since the verdict cannot be challenged in general terms, the parties must specifically identify the parts they intend to contest and summarize the reasons for their challenge.

In other words, the notice is a warning that sets out the direction of the challenge, rather than an appeal in the full sense of the word. The full appeal is filed within 60 days and contains the complete analyses, details and arguments announced earlier in the notice,” Musliu explained.

Regarding the possible content of the defense appeals, the jurist believes that one of the main challenges will concern the Specialist Prosecutor’s Office’s allegation that a joint criminal enterprise existed.

According to him, this issue is particularly sensitive because it relates to the role and authority the accused held before, during and after the war, as well as allegations concerning the chain of command.

“Based on what unfolded during the trial, I believe the accused will categorically challenge the allegation that a joint criminal enterprise existed. This is the most important aspect of the indictment against them and is directly related to their role before, during and after the war, as well as to the issue of the chain of command.

The appeal may also challenge the evidence admitted by the Trial Panel, which the defense may consider biased. Claims may also be raised regarding the lack of credibility of witnesses and the fact that, according to the accused, their testimony failed to prove guilt beyond reasonable doubt, alongside other challenges,” he emphasized.

The Appeals Panel will examine the evidence, arguments and claims presented by the parties. Musliu explained that these claims may be accepted in full, considered only in part or dismissed as unfounded.

“The Appeals Panel consists of three judges. After examining the parties’ materials and arguments, it may accept the claims in their entirety, accept only part of them or reject them as unfounded.

Depending on its assessment of these claims, the Panel may decide to uphold the first-instance verdict, amend it or overturn it completely,” the jurist said.

Musliu does not expect the appellate review of the case to conclude quickly. He links this assessment to the complexity of the proceedings and the extraordinary volume of material that must be analyzed.

“This is a proceeding of enormous scope. The verdict contains 2,100 pages, while the case file includes many witnesses, thousands of documents, audio and video recordings, as well as other materials. For this reason, I believe the appellate review will take time, and personally I do not believe it can be completed within a year.

The first-instance verdict and the Appeals Court’s decision are not final, as the parties may also challenge them before the Supreme Court. Only then will the verdict become final,” Skënder Musliu concluded.