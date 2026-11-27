Corruption has become a system”/ Korreshi: Without being a patronage operative, you cannot get hired even as a security guard; we are facing an organized…

Democratic Party MP Saimir Korreshi has leveled serious accusations against the government over abuses and the scheme known as “5D.”

During an interview on the “Free Zone” program on News24, Korreshi said the scale of the abuse had become impossible to conceal. He also claimed that recruitment in the public administration had turned into a process dependent on patronage operatives.

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According to the Democratic MP, the “5D” case demonstrates the existence of an organized corruption mechanism. He said bribery no longer operates as an isolated practice, but has been transformed into a well-structured and institutionalized system.

Korreshi also addressed the situation involving Deputy Prime Minister Belinda Balluku and the debate over her immunity. He said the arguments previously used to justify protecting her in Parliament no longer hold up following the new accusations made public.

“When abuse reaches these levels, you cannot hide it. If you are not a patronage operative, you cannot even get a job as a security guard. They created 5D. What is happening is very frightening. Until yesterday, bribes were being taken, whereas these people turned everything into a system. In my view, we are dealing with an organized criminal group. If you conceive of something, create it, and have the power to carry it out… As for Balluku, it was said that her immunity would not be lifted, but today you are faced with a drastic change, with five or six very serious charges. So, the alibi used to protect Balluku by voting has collapsed…,” he said.