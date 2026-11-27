The defense team of former Kosovo President Hashim Thaçi has asked the Kosovo Specialist Chambers in The Hague to extend the deadline for filing notice of appeal against his judgment and 17-month prison sentence in the second case until January 18, 2027.

The request was submitted on November 25, 2026, by attorney Sophie Menegon on behalf of Thaçi’s defense and was addressed to the president of the Specialist Chambers, Judge Ekaterina Trendafilova.

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Under the current deadline, notice of appeal must be filed by December 17, 2026. The defense is seeking an additional 32 days, citing four main reasons.

The first argument concerns the length and complexity of the judgment, which was issued on November 17 and consists of 399 pages.

The lawyers say the document addresses new and complex issues of considerable legal and factual significance. For this reason, they say, an extensive review is necessary before the grounds of appeal can be determined.

A substantial part of the issues addressed in the judgment concerns transcripts from the Specialist Prosecutor’s Office, which form the principal body of evidence underpinning the convictions.

The defense notes that these issues were also addressed in several procedural decisions issued during the trial, but were not challenged through separate appeals.

Among the most complex issues is the interpretation and application of Kosovo law. The lawyers refer to criminal offenses, forms of criminal responsibility, their application to attempted offenses under Article 401(2) of the Kosovo Criminal Code, as well as the application of Article 11 of that Code.

According to the defense, issues concerning the manner in which one sentence is enforced in relation to another sentence imposed by a different trial panel have also been raised for the first time before the Specialist Chambers. An analysis is also required of how time spent in detention should be calculated when a person has been held in detention in connection with two separate indictments.

These issues are of particular importance to Thaçi, as he was also convicted in the other case, known as Case 06.

Although there are five accused persons in the current case, the lawyers emphasize that Thaçi has been at the center of the prosecution’s case. According to them, the judgment contains findings that relate directly or indirectly to his criminal responsibility.

Consequently, the defense must examine almost all of the court’s findings, including the actions, knowledge and intentions of the co-accused and other individuals whom the court considered to be part of the respective groups.

The lawyers argue that an error in any of these findings could affect an essential element of Thaçi’s conviction.

The second reason concerns the appeal proceedings in the other case, in which Thaçi was convicted of war crimes.

On September 16, 2026, he was found guilty of arbitrary detention, cruel treatment, torture and murder, all classified as war crimes, and was sentenced to 25 years in prison.

The deadline for filing notice of appeal against the judgment in that case expires on November 27, 2026. If the appeals are filed on that date and the deadline is not changed, the full appeal briefs must be submitted by January 26, 2027.

The defense says that lead counsel, co-counsel and several other members of Thaçi’s team are involved in both proceedings.

According to the lawyers, the appeal in Case 06 presents particular difficulties, as it concerns serious international crimes and allegations regarding Thaçi’s leadership role. The indictment in that case also covers an extensive period of time and territory.

For this reason, the defense team faces significant deadlines that overlap in the two cases and require careful preparation.

The lawyers believe that sufficient time is particularly necessary because the opportunity to add new grounds of appeal at a later stage is limited.

According to them, the requested extension would provide Thaçi with the time and appropriate opportunities to prepare his defense, in accordance with the right provided for under Article 21(4)(c) of the Law on Specialist Chambers.

Another reason concerns the language of the judgment. The 399-page document was submitted in English and has not yet been translated into Albanian, the language Thaçi understands and speaks.

The defense believes that, due to the Specialist Court administration’s limited resources and its work on translating into Albanian the 2,089-page judgment in Case 06, the judgment in the current case is not expected to be translated before the existing appeal deadline expires.

The request cites Article 6(3)(c) of the European Convention on Human Rights and Article 21(4)(e) of the Law on Specialist Chambers. These provisions guarantee an accused person’s right to have documents necessary to understand the proceedings translated and to ensure a fair trial.

The lawyers also refer to Rule 159(4), which provides that a certified copy of the judgment must be delivered to the accused as soon as possible, in a language he understands and speaks.

The defense also draws attention to the practice of the International Criminal Court, where extensions of appeal deadlines have been granted in several cases because judgments had not been translated into a language understood by the accused.

According to the lawyers, although the possible grounds of appeal are determined primarily by them, Thaçi must have the opportunity to participate meaningfully in preparing the appeal.

For this purpose, the defense team must use resources to translate substantial portions of the judgment and discuss their contents with Thaçi.

The lack of an Albanian-language version, according to the defense, directly affects its ability to draft the appeal and slows its formulation in accordance with Thaçi’s instructions.

The fourth reason presented by the lawyers concerns the judicial system’s winter recess.

The current deadline, December 17, 2026, expires just two working days before the start of the judicial winter recess.

The recess lasts until January 8, 2027, and during this period the defense team will operate with a reduced number of staff members.

The defense argues that this situation, together with the complexity of the judgment, its commitments in Case 06 and the lack of an Albanian translation, makes an extension of the deadline reasonable.

In conclusion, Hashim Thaçi’s defense is asking the Appeals Panel to extend the deadline for filing notice of appeal against the judgment until January 18, 2027.

The lawyers state that they do not object to the same extension being granted to the other accused and the Specialist Prosecutor’s Office, in order to maintain a common schedule for the appeal proceedings.

The defense team also warns that, after fully analyzing the judgment and determining the possible grounds of appeal, it may submit a separate request to the Appeals Panel to change the permitted word limit for the appeal brief.

The request bears the signature of attorney Sophie Menegon and was signed on November 25, 2026, in Paris.