Suspicions over MP Etleva Budini’s involvement in the Durrës Post Office scheme, cashier recounts: The director asked me to deny taking the money

The accounts given by employees of the Durrës Post Office branch regarding the missing 69 million lekë do not match. The “In the spotlight” program, hosted by journalist Klodiana Lala, presented the testimony of cashier Paola Dana, the clashes between employees, the court decisions on security measures and the transfer of the case to SPAK’s jurisdiction.

According to cashier Paola Dana, the money taken from the cash desk was collected by Head of Finance Valbona Duni, who then handed it over to director Elisabeta Mataj. Dana also said that Mataj had asked her to draft a statement denying that the director had entered her office to take money.

Të lidhura None found

The Durrës Court initially ordered “detention in prison” for Elisabeta Mataj, but later replaced the measure with “house arrest.” The same decision was made for Valbona Duni and Paola Dana. The case file was sent to SPAK, where Socialist MP Etleva Budini is also suspected of being included in the investigation. She previously headed the branch.

Excerpts from the documentary:

The investigation file

During questioning, branch cashier Paola Dana and Valbona Duni, head of the Support Services Sector, stated that the missing sums of money had been regularly withdrawn, on the dates in question, by Durrës branch director Elisabeta Mataj. Mataj has denied this accusation.

Before the Judicial Police at the Directorate for Economic Crime, Paola Dana stated that, since April 2026, director Elisabeta Mataj had issued verbal orders for money to be distributed to the Shijak and Krujë branches.

Under these instructions, the money was to be transported to the two branches without the physical escort of the security company.

Paola Dana

“After these sums were withdrawn from the banks for social assistance and pensions and recorded in my cash desk, they were collected by Head of Finance Valbona Duni, who took them to her office.

I do not know to whom Valbona Duni subsequently handed this money, but she returned to me the payment order signed by director Elisabeta Mataj and by the employee who received the sum in Shijak and Krujë.

I then attached the payment orders brought to me to my documents in the daily cash register.

The removal of monetary sums without a security escort was repeated several times, but I do not remember exactly when it occurred during the April–June 2026 period.”

Paola Dana also recounted that she had witnessed a heated conflict between Head of Finance Valbona Duni and branch director Elisabeta Mataj.

According to her, after this confrontation, Mataj asked her to sign a statement saying that she had not entered the cashier’s office and had not taken bags of money from the cash desk.

Paola Dana

“On July 9, 2026, I learned that the Krujë and Shijak branches had not received the specified monetary sums that had been taken out by us.

That same day, I heard that a major argument had taken place between Head of Finance Valbona Duni and director Elisabeta Mataj. I do not know exactly what was said because they were in their respective offices. I went to Valbona’s office and asked her where the money was, since the documents showed that it had been taken from the cash desk.

She told me that director Elisabeta had taken the money to take it somewhere and that she was the one who had to bear responsibility.”

The cashier stated that she did not see Head of Finance Valbona Duni again after this incident.

Meanwhile, director Elisabeta Mataj had summoned her to her office, where the Post Office’s head of security, Minir Kodra, was also present.

Paola Dana

“Director Elisabeta Mataj asked me: ‘Have I ever left your office with a bag? Have I ever taken anything from you?’ She then asked me to write a statement in my own handwriting, saying: ‘The director has not entered my office to take monetary sums from the cash desk.’”

Paola Dana clarified that she had drafted the statement at the request of director Elisabeta Mataj.

According to her testimony, Mataj told her that the security cameras would be checked and that it would be established that she was not the person who had taken the money, but that it was Head of Finance Valbona Duni.

Paola Dana

“The payment order for the relevant amount was printed from the ‘Eterna financiare’ system and then signed by the Head of Finance, the director, me and the person who received the sum. The money, together with the payment order, left the cash desk, while the order signed by the recipient was handed back to me that same day or the next day.”

Despite the parties’ conflicting statements, the Durrës Court of First Instance initially ordered “detention in prison” for the person under investigation, Elisabeta Mataj.

Later, this measure was replaced with “house arrest,” as Mataj is the mother of six children and the youngest is 4 years old.

Former Head of Finance Valbona Duni and cashier Paola Dana were also placed under “house arrest.”

Later, the Durrës Court of First Instance declared that it lacked jurisdiction to examine the case and transferred the file to SPAK.

The Special Prosecutor’s Office has already registered criminal proceedings in which Etleva Budini, a member of the Assembly of Albania, is also suspected of being included in the investigation.

Before receiving her parliamentary mandate, Budini headed the Durrës Post Office branch. She was succeeded by Elisabeta Mataj, who had previously been a member of the Socialist Party’s Municipal Council in Durrës and a member of the Governing Board of the Albanian Port Authority.

It is suspected that the money intended for pensions in Krujë and Shijak, for the embezzlement of which Elisabeta Mataj is accused, may have been taken by a structured criminal group.

According to an audit submitted to SPAK, the embezzled amount reaches millions of euros.

The suspicions are that the taking of the money began at least six years ago, while the Durrës Prosecutor’s Office has stated that a criminal group operated within the Post Office branch.

One of the main lines of the investigation concerns the role of Etleva Budini, the Socialist MP for Durrës County.

SPAK’s investigation may soon be expanded to include other people suspected of having links to the theft of the money, at the center of which is the Durrës Post Office branch.

Suspicion has also fallen on other branches, while the possibility that accomplices within the Central Post Office were involved has not been ruled out.