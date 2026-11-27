After around 11 hours, the autopsy of Gianni De Gennaro, the former prefect and former head of the Italian Police, was completed. He was found dead on Saturday, November 21, in an outbuilding near his villa in the Grosseto area.

The procedure was carried out at the Institute of Forensic Medicine at Careggi Hospital in Florence, where experts began work at around 08:00. The examination was conducted as part of an investigation by the Grosseto Prosecutor’s Office, which has opened proceedings for the criminal offense of incitement to suicide, currently against persons who have not yet been identified.

Të lidhura None found

The purpose of the examination was to help clarify the circumstances of the former senior official’s death, including determining as accurately as possible when he had died.

According to preliminary findings released by the Grosseto Prosecutor’s Office, no injuries were found on the body that would suggest the involvement of other people.

“The forensic doctors entrusted by the Grosseto Prosecutor’s Office with carrying out the examination have, based on the preliminary examinations conducted, ruled out the presence of signs of injuries on the body that could be attributed to third parties,” the prosecutor’s office said in a statement.

Investigators’ initial hypothesis is that De Gennaro took his own life by shooting himself in the head during the night between Friday and Saturday.

The autopsy was ordered by Grosseto prosecutors and conducted under the direction of prosecutor Maria Navarro. The experts assigned to the process were forensic doctors Beatrice De Fraia and Andrea Paterna, while detailed toxicological analyses were also requested in addition to the post-mortem examination.

During the proceedings, the deceased’s family was represented by its consultant, Professor Marco Di Paolo of the University of Pisa.

To keep journalists away, part of the Forensic Medicine wing at Careggi Hospital was cordoned off while the autopsy was being carried out.

After the examination was completed, formalities began to hand the body over to the family and prepare the coffin. At around 19:00, the coffin was taken out of Careggi Hospital and transported to Rome.

The following day, from 09:00 to 17:00, he will lie in state in the chapel of the Higher School of Police on Via Pier della Francesca in Rome. During this time, citizens and De Gennaro’s former colleagues will have the opportunity to pay their final respects.

The funeral ceremony will be held on Monday, November 30, at 12:00, at the Basilica of Santa Maria degli Angeli in Rome. The President of the Italian Republic, Sergio Mattarella, is also expected to attend the tributes.