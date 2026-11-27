The president of North Macedonia, Gordana Siljanovska-Davkova, held a meeting with the president of the Republic of Kosovo, Justina Shiroka-Pula, as part of their participation in the Brdo-Brijuni Process Leaders’ Meeting, which was held in Ohrid.

According to a statement from the Presidency of North Macedonia, the discussion assessed relations between the two countries as friendly and based on direct communication between citizens and institutions, as well as close economic, trade and cultural cooperation.

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The two presidents welcomed the establishment of joint One Stop Shop border crossing points and the launch of construction of the Skopje–Blace highway.

The meeting also highlighted the completion of procedures for the construction of the tunnel that will connect Prizren with Tetovo, as well as work to restore the Pristina–Skopje railway line.

Siljanovska-Davkova and Shiroka-Pula positively assessed the participation of women in the Brdo-Brijuni Summit and stressed the importance of expanding cooperation in education and science.

“The two presidents welcomed the equal representation of women and men at today’s meeting, while, as professors, they stressed the need for broader and more intensive cooperation in education and science. The presidents assessed that good-neighborly relations are an important prerequisite for the prosperity of the Western Balkans, while they view the Brdo-Brijuni Process as an essential instrument for building mutual trust and ensuring a sustainable European perspective,” the Presidency announced.