Santiago Abascal, leader of the far-right Vox party, has become a central figure in Spanish politics. Under his leadership, the party has evolved from a force of limited weight into an actor that could determine the composition of the country’s next government.

Abascal, 50, is now seeking a role in the central government, while the possibility of an alliance between Vox and Alberto Núñez Feijóo’s conservative People’s Party has become one of the main topics of political debate in Spain.

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Such an agreement would mark the first entry of a far-right party into Spain’s central government since the restoration of democracy. The New York Times has published an extensive profile of the Vox leader, examining his career, the growth of his influence and the reasons that have helped the party expand its support.

Santiago Abascal was born on April 14, 1976, in Bilbao and grew up in Amurrio, in the Basque Country. He comes from a family with a tradition in local politics: his grandfather served as mayor during Francisco Franco’s dictatorship and in the early years of the democratic transition, while his father was a member of the People’s Party.

His childhood years were marked by violence from the separatist organization ETA. When he was nine, he learned from television about the killing of someone he knew. Meanwhile, his family received threats on several occasions because of its political involvement.

In 1999, the clothing store owned by his father was burned down. After it was rebuilt, the premises were fitted with bulletproof windows. These episodes influenced Abascal’s political beliefs, particularly his position on preserving Spain’s territorial unity and his opposition to Basque and Catalan separatism.

He joined the People’s Party in 1994, when he was 18. He remained in the party for nearly two decades, holding positions at the local and regional levels during that period.

The break with the People’s Party came in 2013. Abascal criticized the way the party was handling separatist movements and decided to leave. A year later, he took over the leadership of Vox, a force that at the time was trying to secure representation in Spain’s institutions.

From 12 seats in Andalusia to 52 deputies in Parliament

For a long time, Vox remained outside the center of political attention, as most conservative voters continued to support the People’s Party.

Everything changed after the Catalan crisis and the independence referendum in 2017. In that context, Abascal succeeded in bringing Spanish nationalism and the defense of territorial integrity to the forefront.

In December 2018, Vox won 12 seats in Andalusia’s regional parliament. In the national elections of April 2019, the party secured 24 seats, while in the elections held in November of the same year, the number of deputies rose to 52.

However, this growth did not continue at the same pace. In the July 2023 elections, Vox fell to 33 seats and lost around 600,000 votes compared with the previous election.

In recent campaigns, Abascal has placed immigration at the center of his political message, linking it to difficulties in finding housing, the rising cost of living and pressure on public services.

Vox’s program calls for stronger border controls, the deportation of immigrants and giving Spanish citizens priority in the use of public services.

This policy conflicts with the position of Socialist Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez. He sees immigration as an important factor in economic growth and in meeting the needs of the labor market.

Relations with Meloni, Le Pen and the European right

Abascal’s role has not been limited to Spain. He has established political ties with Italy’s Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, French right-wing leader Marine Le Pen, and German politician Alice Weidel.

Since 2024, Abascal has led the European political alliance “Patriots for Europe,” which brings together nationalist and right-wing forces from various European Union countries.

According to The New York Times, in 2023 and 2024 Vox also received loans from a bank partly owned by the Hungarian state, during the period when Viktor Orbán was in power.

The party has also developed contacts with the American conservative movement and taken part in events attended by Donald Trump.

One incident that attracted attention took place in 2023, during the CPAC conference in the United States, when Trump mispronounced Abascal’s name and called him “San Diego.”

The debate over Franco’s legacy

The rise of Vox has also revived discussion about the Spanish right’s relationship with the country’s dictatorial past.

Francisco Franco ruled Spain from 1939 until his death in 1975. His regime was marked by censorship, the suppression of opposition and restrictions on political freedoms.

After democracy was established and the 1978 Constitution was adopted, far-right parties remained on the margins of the political scene for decades.

Abascal rejects defining Vox as a far-right party and presents its positions as a defense of sovereignty and national identity. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez has invoked the memory of the dictatorship to warn of the risks of a coalition government between the People’s Party and Vox.

Analysts, however, stress that Franco’s legacy is having less and less influence on younger generations. For these voters, their assessment of political parties is mainly tied to current economic and social issues.

Will Vox become part of the Spanish government?

Polls cited by The New York Times place the People’s Party in first place with 31.9% support, while Vox has 16.9%.

An absolute majority in the Spanish Parliament requires 176 of the 350 seats. The composition of the next cabinet will be determined by the final result and negotiations between the parties.

The People’s Party and Vox have previously cooperated at the regional level, but clashes continue between them over immigration, regional administration and European integration.

For Abascal, entering the central government would be the culmination of a career that began in the People’s Party and continued with the building of a political force that remained outside the mainstream spotlight for many years.

For Spain, such a scenario would be historically significant, as it would bring a far-right party into the central government for the first time since the restoration of democracy.