Trump from the UN podium warns Iran and regenerates NATO through the Arctic front

From the United Nations headquarters in New York, US President Donald Trump used his address before the General Assembly to defend the White House’s political course, emphasizing military intervention in Iran, global crises, and issues of American national security and economy.

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With midterm elections just weeks away, his messages directly targeted the American public, as the administration faces pressure from rising living costs and the economic fallout of the war with Iran.

During his speech, the president stressed that Washington will never accept a nuclear-capable Iran and signaled that the absence of a deal with Tehran would lead to the “annihilation of the Islamic Republic.” However, he hinted that an agreement with the Iranian regime could materialize once the November elections are over.

He also addressed member states of the world organization, urging them to keep economic sanctions against Iran in place, which he described as the “number one promoter of terrorism in the world.”

A considerable portion of the speech was devoted to the successes that the president attributes to his team in the areas of immigration, the fight against crime, and the management of international emergencies.

He claimed to have facilitated the resolution of eight armed clashes, highlighting tensions between Cambodia and Thailand, Kosovo and Serbia, the Democratic Republic of Congo and Rwanda, Pakistan and India, as well as the conflicts in Armenia and Azerbaijan and in the Gaza Strip.

Regarding the Ukrainian front, Trump expressed confidence that Moscow and Kyiv will find the path to a deal. He described the meeting with his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky as “constructive and fruitful,” revealing that the talks included potential measures to de-escalate the situation and open diplomatic channels.

The reference to Cuba was not missing, with the president predicting the imminent fall of the communist government, a statement that prompted the Havana delegation to leave the hall in protest.

On Venezuela, the American leader announced that there is a broad level of cooperation with Caracas officials, promising “a much brighter outlook for the Venezuelan people” and announced the conclusion of a major oil agreement between the two countries.

In the list of his administration’s achievements, Trump also included the pact between Copenhagen and Greenland, which, according to his interpretation, paves the way for the US to strengthen its footprint and military infrastructure in this frozen territory.

He described the Arctic region as a strategic node for regional and broader security, emphasizing that the moves in Greenland consolidate the American positioning in a vital area for the defense of the United States and its partners.

From this perspective, the president linked this development with the re-engagement of the North Atlantic Alliance in the Arctic and the waters of the North Atlantic, projecting NATO’s expanded presence in this area as a pillar for strengthening the security architecture.

Trump’s address from the UN podium gathered the most critical points of the American foreign agenda — from the Iranian nuclear issue and the war in Ukraine, to the crises in Gaza, Caracas, Havana, and the frozen north — while in the foreground he sought to highlight what the White House considers as victories on the domestic front of the United States.