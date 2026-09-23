Elon Musk praises Xi Jinping: a remarkable leader, China has seen extraordinary prosperity

Elon Musk, the chief executive of Tesla, expressed admiration for Chinese President Xi Jinping, describing him as a “great leader” in a conversation with Chinese state television CCTV.

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According to Musk, Xi’s period of governance has brought an extraordinary boom in China, especially in the infrastructure sector and new construction projects.

He also emphasized that the improvement in living standards for Chinese citizens is strongly felt even in their daily routines.

“Just walking down the streets, you immediately realize that the well-being of the ordinary Chinese citizen has increased significantly,” Musk said.

These statements were made shortly before an official dinner at the White House, where Musk will be present along with other American business figures to honor Xi Jinping. The event is hosted by U.S. President Donald Trump.

Trump and Xi are expected to meet on Thursday for the second time this year, following the U.S. president’s earlier trip to China.

During the interview, Musk also discussed Tesla’s presence in the Chinese market, highlighting the company’s factory in Shanghai, which serves as the largest global production hub for the electric vehicle maker.

He praised the factory staff as a group that is “extremely capable, dedicated, and reliable.”

“The Tesla factory in Shanghai is a true gem, an amazing place, for anyone who has had the chance to visit it,” Musk concluded.