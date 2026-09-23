House arrest for Vlora Hyseni, Bytyçi questions the dismissal procedure by Rama

Professor Enver Bytyçi has reacted regarding the case of Vlora Hyseni, noting that after the house arrest measure imposed by SPAK and the Special Court (GJKKO), Prime Minister Edi Rama announced her removal from the position of head of SHISH.

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He expressed reservations about the form of this dismissal, recalling that the head of SHISH is removed from office by presidential decree, following a proposal by the prime minister.

“Today Mrs. Vlora Hyseni was found guilty of two criminal offenses. SPAK and the Special Court imposed against her the measures of suspension from duty and house arrest for the head of Albanian intelligence, Mrs. Hyseni,” Bytyçi declared.

He added that after she was dismissed by President Osmani and the Prime Minister of Kosovo from the role of deputy director of the Kosovo secret service, Edi Rama first brought her in as a security adviser, linked to Rama-Vuçiq relations, and later placed her at the head of SHIK.

A few hours after the security measure was announced, Prime Minister Rama announced from New York that he had dismissed Vlora Hyseni, also appropriating the powers of President Bajram Begaj. According to him, the head of SHIK in Albania is removed by decree of the head of state on the proposal of the prime minister, but Rama did not say he was proposing the dismissal to the president; instead he declared directly: “he dismisses the director of Albania’s SHIK.”

Bytyçi has also cast doubt on the real motive for this dismissal. According to his reasoning, this step could create the opportunity for Hyseni to leave Albania and never return, while adding that this hypothesis will be verified in the near future.

“Why did this happen? Because Edi Rama needs the dismissal of Mrs. Vlora Hyseni so that she is free not to return to Albania. That is, to flee the country. She can carry out this action only if she is released or dismissed from her official duty. This logic will be confirmed very soon! Within one or two days,” he stressed for “Bota sot.”

We recall that the director of the State Intelligence Service, Vlora Hyseni, was dismissed by Prime Minister Edi Rama immediately after the Special Court ordered the “house arrest” measure against her and suspended her from duty.

This decision comes within the framework of a SPAK investigation, in which Hyseni is suspected of having committed the criminal offenses of “supporting the perpetrator of the crime” and “disclosing secret acts or data.” The investigation is linked to criminal proceedings underway for the AKSHI file.