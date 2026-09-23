Kallas meets Kurti and Vučić in New York: Clear message on dialogue

EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas held separate talks yesterday in New York with the leaders of Kosovo and Serbia, Prime Minister Albin Kurti and President Aleksandar Vučić.

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During these meetings, she conveyed the European Union’s position that it is essential to advance the normalization process between the parties.

“The European Union will maintain its role as an impartial mediator,” Kallas stated, adding that “facilitation of the dialogue cannot replace the political will in Belgrade and Pristina.”

She underlined the obligation to implement the agreements reached within the dialogue, particularly the Ohrid agreement.

“Implementing these agreements is not a favor to Brussels, but an obligation to their citizens and to a region that aspires to normal relations,” the High Representative emphasized.

She reaffirmed that progress towards European integration and normalization of relations must proceed in parallel.

In closing her message, Kallas said that the time has come to take concrete steps towards the future.


Shtuar 23.09.2026 08:03

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