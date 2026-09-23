Zelensky expresses readiness for energy ceasefire with Russia and for trilateral summit with Trump and Putin

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky stated that during his meeting with his American counterpart, Donald Trump, the possibility of an agreement with Russia for a cessation of fighting that would include energy infrastructure was discussed, as well as diplomatic steps to end the war.

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After the conversation with Trump, which lasted about 40 minutes, Zelensky told journalists that Kyiv is ready for any form of “energy ceasefire” with Russia.

However, the Ukrainian head of state clarified that in these talks the possibility of a unilateral halt to Ukrainian attacks on Russian refineries was not mentioned.

Zelensky also reaffirmed his readiness to take part in a trilateral meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump.

He expressed hope that Washington would find a way to persuade Moscow to sit at the negotiating table and advance diplomatic efforts to end the conflict.