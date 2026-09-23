Panama’s Catholic Church reports 37 cases of sexual abuse by clergy over 24 years

The Catholic Church of Panama has documented 37 reports of sexual abuse against minors and vulnerable persons, committed by members of the clergy during the period 2001–2025.

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The data were made public on Tuesday in a report commissioned by the Church itself. The study was conducted by Villanueva University in Spain and the University of Notre Dame in the United States.

The document aimed to assess how the Catholic Church of Panama has dealt with the “reality of sexual abuse of minors.”

During the presentation of the report, Panamanian Archbishop José Domingo Ulloa once again apologized to the victims. The Church had first publicly apologized in 2023.

According to the report, five members of the clergy were expelled from the Church due to the accusations against them.

The investigation found no evidence of a deliberate Church policy to cover up cases, but highlighted shortcomings in the handling of reports.

One of the report’s authors, María José Valero, stressed that the number of recorded cases does not necessarily reflect all the cases experienced by survivors.

The news comes to light at a time when the Catholic Church has faced a series of high-profile scandals related to sexual abuse, especially of minors.

In France, Pope Leo XIV is expected to address the issue during his visit, at a time when new abuse cases have come to light, including posthumous accusations against Abbé Pierre and the scandal at the Catholic institution Notre-Dame de Bétharram.

The head of the Roman Catholic Church is expected to meet on Sunday in Lourdes, in the Pyrenees, with seven abuse victims.