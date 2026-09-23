I suspect they receive payments from Serbia… – Rexhep Shahu makes a harsh statement about Kosovo

Journalist Rexhep Shahu has lashed out at opinions warning of a threat to Kosovo’s independence after the latest decision of the Special Court.

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He has rejected these claims, emphasizing that Kosovo’s future as a state does not depend on the will of Serbia or Albania, but is strongly supported by the guarantee of the United States and NATO.

Targeting analysts who speak about undermining independence, Shahu has expressed suspicion that some of them may be financed by the Serbian state.

His full reaction:

For those spreading panic in television studios claiming that now, after the special court’s verdict that dismissed Serbian accusations against the KLA and the liberation war but punished 4 individuals on the basis of individual responsibility, Kosovo’s independence risks being dismantled by Serbia.

These slanderers must be clear that the fate of Kosovo’s independence has never been and is not today in the hands of Serbia, Albania, Paskal Milo, or Fatos Klosi.

The acceptor of Kosovo’s freedom and statehood, its guarantor and protector remains America and NATO, the American state.

For those speculating in studios about endangering Kosovo’s independence, I suspect they receive payments from Serbia.


Shtuar 23.09.2026 08:04

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