Rrustem Mustafa: Mention of my name in The Hague ruling does not worry me

Former Kosovo Liberation Army commander Rrustem Mustafa has said he feels no concern over the fact that his name was mentioned in the Kosovo Specialist Chambers’ decision against Hashim Thaçi, Kadri Veseli, Rexhep Selimi and Jakup Krasniqi.

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In an appearance on Debat Plus, Mustafa stressed that for him the decision against the four former KLA leaders carries more weight, which he called unjust.

“The bad verdict that was issued for our fellow fighters makes it unimportant who is mentioned, what is said and what is raised over that document, over that judgment order that was announced on September 16. All other importance fades; what matters is that it is an unjust verdict,” he said.

Rrustem Mustafa’s name was mentioned in the September 16 verdict alongside the names of Lahi Brahimaj, Fatmir Limaj, Sylejman Selimi, Latif Gashi, Shukri Buja and Sabit Geci, although none of them was accused in this case.

During the announcement of the decision, the trial panel of the Specialist Chambers declared that these persons were part of the “joint criminal enterprise.”

Mustafa added that he does not consider the mention of his name concerning. “It does not harm me that the name was used. I am friends with those who were convicted. I have no reason to be afraid,” he said.

Regarding the KLA war, Mustafa said it had lasted briefly and, according to him, was more political in nature. “The KLA war was a short moment. Our war was more political. We had weapons so that our gunshots could be heard by our friends, by civilized states, which responded and came to our aid,” Mustafa stated.