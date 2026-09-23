Geci: Hashim brought Vlora Hyseni close yesterday, Albin removed her today, and it backfired – how she went from AKI to head of SHISH and now under SPAK…

Activist Halil Geci has reacted after reports that the Special Court has imposed the security measure of “house arrest” on the director of SHISH, Vlora Hyseni, as part of the investigations that SPAK is conducting into the AKSHI file.

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In his reaction, Geci pointed out that Hyseni once held key positions in the Kosovo Intelligence Agency (AKI), where she rose to the post of deputy director, before being dismissed in 2021 by President Vjosa Osmani and Prime Minister Albin Kurti.

After leaving that post, she became involved in Albania as an adviser to Prime Minister Edi Rama on national security issues, and in 2023 she took over the leadership of the State Intelligence Service (SHISH).

Analyzing this trajectory, Geci has questioned Hyseni’s journey from Kosovo’s intelligence structures to the head of SHISH and the current SPAK investigation.

“The one whom Hashim brought close yesterday and Albin removed today has been shown to have had it backfire,” Geci wrote.

Vlora Hyseni, originally from Kosovo, was born in 1984. She studied law and later completed a master of science degree in international relations.

Her career in the intelligence sector began in 2010, when she joined AKI, where she later also became involved in foreign relations matters. In February 2019, she was appointed deputy director of the agency by then-President Hashim Thaçi and Prime Minister Ramush Haradinaj. From December 2020 to April 2021, she also served as acting director of AKI.

On 30 June 2021, President Osmani and Prime Minister Kurti decided to dismiss her from the post of deputy director. At the time, the exact reason for the dismissal was not made public. She was asked to return all institution materials and equipment and to keep confidential the classified information she had had access to during her tenure.

After leaving AKI, Hyseni continued her path in Albania. In 2021 she served as an adviser to Prime Minister Rama on national security. Then, in 2023, Rama proposed her to head SHISH, and President Bajram Begaj decreed her at the helm of this institution on 3 April 2023.

Thus, from a senior post in Kosovo’s intelligence, she moved to the role of adviser to the Albanian prime minister and then to the leadership of Albania’s main secret service.

On 22 September 2026, history took another turn. SPAK is conducting investigations as part of the AKSHI file, while the Special Court has imposed on her the measure of “house arrest” and suspension from duty. According to sources, suspicions also include the disclosure of secret acts or data to unauthorized persons.

The case has taken on international dimensions. Prestigious media such as Reuters have reported on the measure against the head of SHISH and on suspicions related to the disclosure of classified information.

The investigation concerns the AKSHI file, in which SPAK is investigating officials and businessmen on suspicion of corruption, misuse of public funds and irregularities in tendering procedures.

Geci raises the question of how it is possible that an official dismissed from a senior post in AKI in 2021, without any public reason being given for that decision, could just two years later be proposed by Edi Rama to lead SHISH and now find herself under a security measure as part of a SPAK investigation.

He stresses that this is not a matter of speculation or accusations, but requires documents, transparency and a full investigation to the end. According to him, no conclusions can now be drawn about guilt, because the investigation is still ongoing and the final decision belongs to the justice system.

However, he notes that it is clear that from Kosovo’s AKI to Albania’s SHISH and now into an investigation related to state secret information, the path is full of question marks.

In the end, Geci underlines that the result of the investigation must be awaited, not with speculation or accusations without evidence, but with documents and facts. Because, as he puts it, when it comes to state secrets, the truth cannot remain a secret.