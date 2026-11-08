Hyseni: Elections for the Albanian National Council measure Albanian representation and require direct engagement for rights

The elections for the Albanian National Council (KKSH), held on November 8, 2026, are of particular political, national and institutional importance for Albanians living in Serbia.

In a statement to “Bota sot,” commentator Nehat Hyseni analyzed the significance of this electoral process, the difficulties faced by Albanians in the Preševo Valley and the responsibilities of the council’s new composition.

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According to him, the race for 29 seats should not be limited to clashes between political entities, but should instead be viewed as an opportunity to strengthen Albanians’ representative power and protect their rights.

“The elections for the Albanian National Council (KKSH), held on November 8, 2026, constitute an event of multiple political, national, institutional and social significance for Albanians in the Republic of Serbia,” Hyseni said.

He emphasized that the value of the institution is determined not only by the number of votes or the political affiliation of elected members, but by concrete results in defending the interests of the community.

Hyseni recalled that the KKSH has powers in the fields of culture, education, information, and the official use of language and script. However, this institution cannot assume functions that belong to state structures.

For this reason, he said the new composition should establish a working approach that combines democratic representation, institutional professionalism, and political and diplomatic action on issues beyond the council’s legal powers.

“The KKSH is not a parliament of the Albanians of the Preševo Valley, it is not a territorial government, and it cannot replace the responsibilities of state institutions in the fields of security, justice, the economy, public administration or territorial development,” he declared.

Address deactivation remains an urgent problem

Among the most important issues that the new composition must address, Hyseni listed the deactivation of the addresses of Albanian citizens in Preševo, Bujanovac and Medveđa.

He stressed that this phenomenon should not be considered merely an administrative issue, as it directly affects citizens’ legal security and their ability to exercise their civil, social and economic rights.

According to him, the KKSH should establish mechanisms for identifying cases, providing legal assistance to affected individuals, and engaging with local and international institutions.

“The deactivation of addresses cannot remain a problem that citizens face alone at administrative counters and in the courts. It requires institutional action, legal protection and political responsibility!” Hyseni said.

Education in Albanian and recognition of diplomas

Education in the Albanian language is another field that the commentator identified as a priority. He mentioned shortages of textbooks and teaching materials, the need for specific professional staff, as well as the obstacles faced by young Albanians.

Hyseni also called for special attention to the recognition of diplomas obtained in Kosovo, saying that this issue is directly connected to young people’s employment and professional advancement.

He argued that the KKSH should treat education as a strategic national project by strengthening cooperation with educational institutions in Kosovo and Albania.

Differences in the representation of Albanians in Serbia and Serbs in Kosovo

Hyseni also spoke about the difference between the way non-majority communities are represented in Kosovo and the position of Albanians within Serbia’s central institutions.

He recalled that Kosovo’s Constitution provides 20 seats for non-majority communities in the Assembly of Kosovo, while Albanians in Serbia have no reserved seats in parliament.

Although the rights of the Serb community in Kosovo must be respected, Hyseni said the same standards for minority protection should also be applied to Albanians in Serbia.

“Such a comparison is not an argument for lowering standards in Kosovo, but for raising them in Serbia,” he emphasized.

The commentator also highlighted the need for Albanian representatives to seek democratic dialogue and legal and institutional solutions, with the aim of securing fairer representation.

Transparency and cooperation among Albanian entities

Hyseni also devoted part of his statement to the way the KKSH operates, calling for greater transparency, professionalism and accountability.

He said the public should have access to data on the budget, projects, funding criteria and implementation reports. Council members should also regularly report on their work and results.

According to Hyseni, political clashes should not hinder cooperation on issues of common national importance.

“Electoral competition is legitimate. But institutional fragmentation and ongoing party conflicts may weaken Albanians’ ability to defend their rights,” he declared.

In conclusion, Hyseni said the new members of the KKSH should view their mandate as an obligation to citizens, not as a political privilege.

He emphasized that the future of Albanians in the Preševo Valley requires institutions that are not satisfied with symbolic representation, but are capable of defending rights, strengthening the community and creating prospects for younger generations.

“Twenty-nine mandates are not simply 29 seats in an institution. They are 29 political and national responsibilities toward a community seeking equality, dignity, justice and prospects,” Hyseni concluded.