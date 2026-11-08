Three people arrested after replacing German flag with Palestinian flag at the Reichstag

Three people arrested after replacing German flag with Palestinian flag at the Reichstag

Three people have been arrested in Berlin after a 22-year-old man removed the German flag from a flagpole near the Reichstag building and replaced it with a Palestinian flag.

The incident was filmed by the group and broadcast live on social media, according to German authorities.

Të lidhura

None found

The Palestinian flag remained on the flagpole for a long period until authorities intervened and removed it.

According to the Bild newspaper, the person who published the video said the act had been carried out as a sign of “solidarity with Palestine”.

The group “Peaceful Against Genocide” claimed responsibility for the incident in a post on Instagram.

The detainees could face charges of “denigrating the state and its symbols”, intentional property damage, violating Berlin’s Freedom of Assembly Act and trespassing.

The monument symbolizes the reunification of Germany. On the night between October 2 and 3, 1990, during the ceremony marking the reunification of the two German states, the so-called Flag of Unity was raised there.


Shtuar 8.11.2026 20:02

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