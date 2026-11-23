They told me it was normal”: She bought a house at a good price, but numerous cracks alarmed her

For Brette Abshier, buying a new home in Austin, Texas, was a major milestone. But what seemed like a good investment became a source of concern when, just a few years after the purchase, increasingly large cracks began appearing in the house.

The first sign was a small crack in the living room tiles, which appeared last year. At first, Abshier was not concerned, but after a few months the damage rapidly worsened and spread throughout the house. Cracks appeared in the foundation, walls, ceiling and exterior stucco, while nails began popping out of the walls.

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Abshier bought the home, built by the American company Lennar, in 2019. The company said the foundation remained within the permitted tolerance limits. The homeowner, however, suspected that all was not well and decided to share her concerns on social media.

“One morning, the builder came to look at the house and told me that the crack running from one side of the house to the other was completely normal. I want to know whether this is normal and whether anyone else is going through the same thing, because it doesn’t seem normal to me,” she wrote in a video posted on TikTok in September.

Abshier has posted around a dozen videos showing the damage to her home. They have amassed hundreds of thousands of views, and one has surpassed 1.2 million.

“The more I look at the damage, which is gradually getting worse, the bigger the job ahead of me seems. It’s no longer enough to repair the foundation and install a new floor. Almost every room in the house has problems,” she told CNN.

Abshier’s situation comes at a time when the U.S. housing market is undergoing a significant shift: for the first time in a long while, new homes are selling for less than existing ones.

The U.S. Census Bureau reported that the median price of a new home in September was $400,400. According to the National Association of Realtors, existing homes cost an average of $417,500. Record-high home prices and expensive mortgages are pushing many buyers toward new builds, attracted by their lower cost.

To draw in customers, major homebuilding companies are bringing more smaller, more affordable homes to market. They are also offering financial incentives, such as covering closing costs and reducing mortgage interest rates.

But builders have also faced accusations of poor workmanship. A legal expert says lawsuits against major companies are on the rise, while cases that gain widespread attention on social media highlight the problems that can come with buying a new home.

Experts warn that pressure to build more homes in less time, combined with a shortage of skilled workers, can affect construction quality.

Jordan Van Voorst, a home inspector in Florida and Alabama, says he has noticed an increase in problems with new homes in recent years.

“For half the inspection, you walk through the house and shake things. You’d be surprised how many things are loose: light fixtures, kitchen islands, mirrors,” he said.

According to Van Voorst, most of these defects are easy to fix. First-time homebuyers, however, are more vulnerable because they often do not know what to look for.

New homes also have advantages: they typically use less energy, and builders are required to repair defects covered by the warranty.

Brad Crabtree is experiencing a similar situation in Celina, near Dallas, where his home has suffered considerable damage. A wide crack has opened along the side of the house, damaging the bricks and exposing the layers inside the wall.

The tiles inside the home have also cracked and formed sharp edges. Crabtree says his children have to walk carefully, and in some cases they have cut their feet.

“When it rains, I stay awake and listen to the rain hitting the side of the house where a big crack has opened. I think: I hope it doesn’t cause another problem,” he said.

Crabtree bought the house from Lennar in 2021. After months of communication and disagreements, the company agreed to carry out repairs at the end of September. Both homes are covered by Lennar’s 10-year structural warranty. In a statement to CNN, the company said it stands behind the quality of the homes it builds.

“Every new Lennar home is covered by our limited 1-2-10 warranty: one year for workmanship, two years for systems and 10 years for structural components,” a company representative said.

The representative added that Lennar is communicating with homeowners who have raised concerns and is reviewing how to address each case. Crabtree says his family has made happy memories in the home, but admits they should have asked more questions before buying it.

“Do I regret this house? Our children have grown up here and enjoyed it, but maybe we should have asked more questions. Or, if we had known then what we know now, perhaps we would have bought somewhere else,” he said.

Neither Crabtree nor Abshier has said they plan to take legal action, at least for now. Abshier says she has recently been in regular contact with the builder and hopes the company will take responsibility for the problems.

“A lot of people close to me tell me I’m perhaps a little too optimistic. But I hope the builder will do the right thing,” she said in closing.