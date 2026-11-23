Another 26,000 doses of the flu vaccine have arrived, while more than 28,000 people have been vaccinated

The Ministry of Health announced that 26,000 more doses of the seasonal flu vaccine have arrived and are being distributed to vaccination centers across the country. So far, 28,035 people have been vaccinated, while 79,011 people have registered through the “My Appointment” electronic app.

According to the Ministry, 54,778 vaccination appointments have been scheduled, and another 23,225 are pending for the coming period.

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“So far, 88.9 percent of scheduled appointments have been fulfilled. The vaccine is available free of charge at 31 vaccination sites. Priority is given to people over 65, those with chronic illnesses, healthcare workers, pregnant women, and children aged six months to five years,” the Ministry of Health announced.

The Ministry urges people in at-risk groups to get vaccinated. Those who have received an SMS with their vaccination appointment but cannot attend are asked to cancel it so that the slot can be made available to another patient.