The European Commission’s IT systems have been facing a major cyberattack for about a month, with a hacker group suspected of having links to China believed to be behind it.

Although security teams have made efforts to stop it, the incident has not been fully resolved. It has also emerged that users’ names and email addresses were exposed.

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Experts and sources familiar with the case say the suspected group is known within European institutions by the codename “Panda.”

A malicious actor’s presence on internal networks was discovered on October 22 by the European Commission’s information technology department. Because of the risk posed by the incident, public access to the EU Academy—a platform offering professional training and specialized learning programs—was blocked on Saturday.

The Commission has said that names and email addresses were exposed in the attack. Users have been advised to exercise caution, as the data could be misused in phishing attempts aimed at obtaining additional personal information.

EU cybersecurity experts have not yet confirmed whether staff data was stolen from other systems. As a precaution, some internal applications have been temporarily disabled, while others remain unavailable.

Suspected links to Chinese intelligence services

Initial assessments suggest the attackers were not targeting specific people or systems. Their aim may have been to test how far they could penetrate the European Commission’s IT networks.

Suspicions of links to China stem both from the sophistication of the attack and from the use of the ARTEX tool. Developed in China, the tool uses artificial intelligence to identify vulnerabilities in computer systems that hackers can then exploit.

Major cybersecurity companies Microsoft and CrowdStrike have linked attacks involving ARTEX to the Storm-0940 and Panda Vapor groups. These groups are suspected of having links to China and of using artificial intelligence in international espionage campaigns targeting hundreds of organizations around the world.

European Commission repeatedly targeted

This year, the European Commission has also been hit by two other cyber incidents. One affected the cloud infrastructure hosting the official Europa.eu website, while the other, in January, targeted communications infrastructure used by mobile devices.

Both attacks are suspected of originating from China’s cyber threat environment, but neither has been officially attributed. Different groups are believed to be behind them.

The Chinese government, for its part, has repeatedly denied funding, directing or supporting hacker groups suspected of attacking foreign governments and institutions.

The case has also prompted discontent within the European administration. The Commission’s main staff union has criticized the handling of the situation, particularly noting that civil servants learned about the attack from the media.

A Commission official disputed this assessment, saying that making information public during an incident of this kind could alert the attackers that action is being taken against them.

Sources say keeping information confidential is also intended to prevent panic, which could hinder the work of experts trying to limit the consequences of the attack.