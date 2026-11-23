The European Union’s ambassador to Skopje, Michalis Rokas, presented the findings of the European Commission’s 2026 report on Macedonia during a joint session of the Committee on European Affairs and the National Council for Euro-Integration.

Rokas noted results in several areas, including digitalization, the alignment of legislation, reforms and foreign policy. He recalled, however, that fulfilling the agreed conditions remains essential to advancing toward accession negotiations.

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“As you know, the next stage of accession negotiations depends on the steps we agreed on in the past. First, constitutional amendments; second, an agreement on public administration and its reform, as well as judicial reform and guidelines, along with the accompanying action plans. Taken together, these will enable the opening of Chapter 1,” Michalis Rokas said.

President Gordana Siljanovska Davkova also attended the meeting. She welcomed initiatives within the EU and the position that bilateral issues unrelated to the membership criteria should not be included in negotiations.

“Our goal has not changed: full EU membership. We are not asking for privileges, special treatment or lower standards. We are asking for European rules, principles and values to be applied consistently, as well as equality, legal certainty and membership based on merit,” Gordana Siljanovska Davkova said.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for European Affairs Bekim Sali said unresolved issues should be addressed through dialogue.

“The report also makes clear that no progress has been made on the constitutional amendments set out in the Council’s 2022 conclusions. This remains a political and institutional challenge that we cannot sidestep. We must resolve outstanding issues through serious dialogue, while respecting our European commitments, democratic processes and citizens’ legitimate concerns,” Bekim Sali said.

SDSM leader Venko Filipçe described the report as very negative and said it did not reflect improvements in key sectors.

“I would describe the report as catastrophic. There has been no progress in any key area—not in the areas our foreign partners and the EU, as well as citizens, are asking and expecting us to address. There has been no improvement in the judiciary, the fight against corruption, electoral legislation or the media. These are things we know because we experience them every day,” Venko Filipçe said.

Antonio Milloshoski of VMRO-DPMNE said the parties should take a united position on the conditions being imposed on Macedonia.

“If there is one issue on which we should unite, it is that the country should be assessed on the basis of standards and achievements. I am not saying we are perfect: we have many weaknesses to address, but also strengths that should be recognized and developed. If arbitration is needed on any issue, it should ensure that bilateral, political and imposed disputes do not become part of the Copenhagen criteria,” Antonio Milloshoski said.

The European Commission published the report on November 4. Its main conclusion is that Macedonia has made progress on some reforms, but not enough to move EU negotiations forward. The report calls for tangible results in the rule of law, institutional reform and the fulfillment of commitments, with particular emphasis on constitutional amendments.