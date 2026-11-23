The European Commission’s report should serve as a starting point for open and responsible discussion, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of European Affairs Bekim Sali said. According to a statement from the Ministry of European Affairs (MEA), he spoke at a joint meeting of the National Council for Euro-Integration and the Assembly’s Committee on European Affairs, where he stressed that the European integration process requires continuity in the work of institutions, parliamentary oversight and broad public involvement.

Sali said the European Commission recognizes the country’s active participation in the Western Balkans Growth Plan, as well as its full alignment with the European Union’s common foreign and security policy. On the other hand, the report calls for further results in the rule of law, judicial independence, the fight against corruption, public administration and the implementation of legislation.

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Regarding differing interpretations of the report, the minister noted that institutions and organizations may use different methodologies. However, he said, discussion should not focus on isolated statistics or comparisons of assessments, but on concrete findings, recommendations and accountability for implementing them.

He also addressed the Commission’s finding that there had been no progress on the constitutional amendments mentioned in the Council’s 2022 conclusions. Sali stressed that this issue calls for serious dialogue, adherence to democratic procedures and respect for citizens’ legitimate concerns.

According to the minister, the Reform Agenda and the Growth Plan should turn reforms into tangible benefits through gradual integration with the European single market, more efficient public services and new opportunities for businesses. The Ministry of European Affairs will continue coordinating with the responsible institutions, identifying delays and tracking measurable results.