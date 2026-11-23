Martin Berishaj not proposed for another term in Croatia; Hasnije Ilazi sought as his replacement

Martin Berishaj will not continue for another term as Kosovo’s ambassador to Croatia. Foreign Affairs and Diaspora Minister Glauk Konjufca has proposed Hasnije Ilazi for the post.

Konjufca has asked the Kosovo Assembly’s Committee on Foreign Affairs and Diaspora to review the proposal to appoint Ilazi to the diplomatic position.

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In his letter, the minister highlights Ilazi’s institutional and professional experience. She served as chair of the State Council of Quality at the Kosovo Accreditation Agency from 2021 to 2026, where she led important processes to improve quality and align with European standards. Ilazi also holds the title of Honorary President of the institution.

Berishaj has been mentioned in connection with suspected corruption scandals. He has also been at the center of media reports about suspicions surrounding financial transactions linked to the purchase of electricity.